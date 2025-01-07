Equus Total Return Appoints Fraser Atkinson as Chairman and John J. May as Director

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE: EQS) recently announced significant changes to its leadership team through a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get alerts:

Fraser Atkinson has been appointed as the independent Chairman of the Board of Equus Total Return, Inc., effective December 30, 2024. Atkinson, who has been an independent member of the Board since 2010, will continue to fulfill his role as Chair of the Company’s Audit Committee alongside his new position as Board Chairman. Additionally, he has previously served on the Company’s Compensation Committee and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

In another key appointment on the same date, John J. May was named as an independent director to fill a vacancy on the Board following the recent passing of Robert L. Knauss. May will serve in this capacity until the next annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders. He has also been appointed as an independent member of the Company’s Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

John J. May, aged 76, currently serves as the Managing Partner of City & Westminster Corporate Finance LLP. He holds directorship positions in various notable organizations such as LGX Energy Corp. and Key Mining Corp. Moreover, May is the Chairman of the Small Business Bureau Limited and the Genesis Initiative Limited, advocating for micro, small, and medium-sized businesses in the United Kingdom. His experience includes serving as a director and principal in several private and public companies nationally and internationally.

On January 6, 2025, Equus Total Return, Inc. also issued a press release to officially announce the aforementioned appointments. The press release detailed the backgrounds and responsibilities of Fraser Atkinson as Chairman and John J. May as Director.

Equus Total Return, Inc. is a business development company trading as a closed-end fund on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “EQS.” Interested individuals can access additional information on the Fund from its website at www.equuscap.com.

The press release notes that it may contain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. The Fund emphasizes that these statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, subject to various risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing from those anticipated. The Fund commits to keeping its investors updated promptly on any revisions to these forward-looking statements.

###

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Equus Total Return’s 8K filing here.

Equus Total Return Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

Featured Stories