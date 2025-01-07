Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Escalade were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Escalade by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade during the second quarter valued at $201,000. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 6.3% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Escalade Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ ESCA opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Escalade, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $200.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is 63.83%.

Escalade Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

