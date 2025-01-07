Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,811,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972,803 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $247,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,305,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,701,000 after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,531,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,632,000 after purchasing an additional 100,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,154,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,088,000 after buying an additional 145,767 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,962,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,701,000 after buying an additional 1,059,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 2.2 %

Essential Utilities stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

