Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 313.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 1.1 %

Realty Income stock opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 300.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.