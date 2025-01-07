Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,560 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,560 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 63.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 76,967 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 11.9% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIVN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.48.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 18,501 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $277,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,500. The trade was a 4.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $991,434.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,983,450.68. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,000 shares of company stock worth $3,312,443 in the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

