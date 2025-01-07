Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 920.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $350,300.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,490.33. This trade represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $99.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

