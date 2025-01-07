Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,115,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 91.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,418,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.31 and a beta of 0.77. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $173.25.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,310,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,345.60. The trade was a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $205,399.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,234. This represents a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

