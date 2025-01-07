Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,407 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TPR. TD Cowen cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.93. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $514,221.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,773.88. This trade represents a 20.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

