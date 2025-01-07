Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,670 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM stock opened at $230.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.03. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $119,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,604. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,222 shares of company stock worth $2,089,878 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAM. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.84.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

