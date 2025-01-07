Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,480 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,460,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,404,000 after buying an additional 225,799 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 39.9% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 520,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,079,000 after buying an additional 148,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,223,000 after acquiring an additional 136,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,804,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,287,000 after acquiring an additional 123,376 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.77.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.27 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.80 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 24.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $985,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,510.50. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $1,279,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,413.83. This trade represents a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

