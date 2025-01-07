Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $310,000 Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 199.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,608,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,489,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Susquehanna raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Hub Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Hub Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.