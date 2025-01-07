Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $320,000 Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Stride by 27.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Stride by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 24.2% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stride

In other news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $734,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,209.32. The trade was a 8.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE LRN opened at $106.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $112.80.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.29 million. Stride had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Stories

