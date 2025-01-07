Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $330,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 287,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,664 shares of company stock worth $115,210. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

MRNA stock opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.48. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

