Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth $184,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.58. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

