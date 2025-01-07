Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $345,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,171. This represents a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NCLH stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Argus upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

