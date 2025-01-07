Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $347,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 165.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

MTN opened at $178.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.36 and a 200-day moving average of $179.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $260.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 147.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

