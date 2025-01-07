Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $356,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 838.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.94.
Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy bought 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.35 per share, with a total value of $1,001,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,191 shares in the company, valued at $55,159,707.85. The trade was a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
