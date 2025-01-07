Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $359,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,771 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,828,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,766,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,905,000 after acquiring an additional 89,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 426,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,001,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.55.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $395.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $233.95 and a 52 week high of $413.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $394.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,738.33. The trade was a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

