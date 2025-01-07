Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $372,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 143.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director Charles A. Blixt acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,611.50. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

