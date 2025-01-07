Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,850 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 4.4% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in FOX by 136.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in FOX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOX. Seaport Res Ptn lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

FOX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FOX opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,311.52. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,147.10. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,505 shares of company stock worth $47,705,970. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

