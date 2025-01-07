Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LECO. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,747,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,210,000 after purchasing an additional 891,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 81.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,097,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,831,000 after buying an additional 494,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,462,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,527,000 after acquiring an additional 280,466 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 18,413.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,592,000 after acquiring an additional 256,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,604,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.17.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $185.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.42 and its 200 day moving average is $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.51 and a 52-week high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $983.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

