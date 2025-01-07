Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.54.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $218.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.93. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

