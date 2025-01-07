Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 33,700 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 194,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

