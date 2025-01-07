Everence Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 8.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,390,000 after acquiring an additional 303,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,325,000 after buying an additional 134,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Andersons by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 124,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANDE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,692.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,455.73. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

