Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,230 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $263,000.

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.5 %

Boot Barn stock opened at $157.74 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $169.83. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.94 and its 200 day moving average is $142.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This trade represents a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

