Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,240 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,169,000 after acquiring an additional 958,142 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 60.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE:SJM opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.85.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 87.45%.
Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker
In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,942. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.56.
J. M. Smucker Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
