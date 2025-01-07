Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,180 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 23.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,879,000 after buying an additional 51,927 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,330,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 399.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $140.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.34 and its 200 day moving average is $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $142.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,774.42. This trade represents a 13.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.53.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

