Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 930 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in Inari Medical by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,145,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $3,069,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,643,080.28. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $165,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,289,449.90. This represents a 0.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,870. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Up 30.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 0.97. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Inari Medical from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Further Reading

