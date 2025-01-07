Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $348,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Crown by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Crown by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Crown by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $80.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.77. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Crown had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $725,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,524,572.94. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,007.78. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

