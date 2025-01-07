Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 45.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 41,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 107,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,116 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.43 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $21.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.84%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

