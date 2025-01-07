Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 391.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,936,573.15. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $289.98 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.29.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

