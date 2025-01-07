Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,530 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after acquiring an additional 375,600 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,562,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 887.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,374 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 225,015 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19,851.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 208,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,446 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 200,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,740,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $228.63 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.44 and a 1 year high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.90.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. UBS Group upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.95.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

