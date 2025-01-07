Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.4% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

