Everence Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Globe Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 36,406 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $111.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.39.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GL. Raymond James upped their price objective on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,560,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,884.80. This trade represents a 46.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

