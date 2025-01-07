Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and traded as low as $4.45. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 8,296 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on EVOK
Evoke Pharma Trading Down 0.9 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.42% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke Pharma
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.