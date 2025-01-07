Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $194.00 and traded as high as $197.18. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $191.55, with a volume of 28,675 shares traded.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.64 and its 200 day moving average is $194.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.01%.

In related news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.37, for a total transaction of $1,082,426.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,360.48. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.10, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,966. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,573 shares of company stock worth $1,808,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,610,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after buying an additional 36,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,917 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Articles

