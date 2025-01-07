Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $194.00 and traded as high as $197.18. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $191.55, with a volume of 28,675 shares traded.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 1.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.64 and its 200 day moving average is $194.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.37, for a total transaction of $1,082,426.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,360.48. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.10, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,966. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,573 shares of company stock worth $1,808,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,610,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after buying an additional 36,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,917 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Federal Agricultural Mortgage
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.