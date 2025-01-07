Fintel (LON:FNTL) Trading Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 263 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 263 ($3.29). Approximately 11,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 19,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.25).

Fintel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £271.41 million, a PE ratio of 4,341.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 283.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 291.62.

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel Plc engages in the provision of intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech and Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, mortgage advisers, and wealth managers, as well as workplace consultants.

Recommended Stories

