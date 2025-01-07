FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $3,707,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 174.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 159,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 101,130 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 163,545.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,375,401.20. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $104.07 on Tuesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $133.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.66.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $837.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on FirstCash

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.