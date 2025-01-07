FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.95 ($1.94) and traded as low as GBX 154.40 ($1.93). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 164.10 ($2.05), with a volume of 792,453 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.56) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.95. The company has a market cap of £985.48 million, a PE ratio of -8,200.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30,000.00%.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

