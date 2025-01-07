Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Stock Price Down 14.1% – Here’s What Happened

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Flat Glass Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

About Flat Glass Group

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People’s Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

