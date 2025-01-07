Focused Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,206 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.6% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 42,387 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $506.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $497.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $10,425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,911,598. The trade was a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.72, for a total transaction of $414,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 57,511 shares in the company, valued at $23,850,961.92. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,892 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $427.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $369.01 and a 1-year high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Microsoft had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $65.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 16th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

