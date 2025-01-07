FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.26 and traded as low as $15.20. FONAR shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 8,004 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FONAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FONAR by 148.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FONAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in FONAR by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in FONAR by 8.8% in the third quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FONAR by 177.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

