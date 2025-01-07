FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $51.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FORM. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $46.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.12. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,221,277.64. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FormFactor by 876.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 290,254 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth $15,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $13,938,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 29.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 586,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,988,000 after buying an additional 134,170 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 351.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 113,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

