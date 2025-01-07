Fortem Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $267.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $224.86 and a 52 week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

