Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,111 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,111 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $223.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $228.10.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

