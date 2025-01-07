Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $368,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

UBER stock opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

