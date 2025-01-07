Fortem Financial Group LLC Takes $298,000 Position in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KULR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KULR Technology Group by 44.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 479,026 shares in the last quarter. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

KULR Technology Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KULR opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 3.17. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KULR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.