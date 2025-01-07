Fortem Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $427.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $435.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $371.33 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.