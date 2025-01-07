Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.68 and traded as low as C$13.15. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$13.21, with a volume of 861,254 shares changing hands.
FRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC set a C$16.00 price target on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets cut Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freehold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.06.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.00%.
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
