Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) SVP Steve Schuller Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,461.30. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Frontier Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.70 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $8.41.
Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.30 million. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,564,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,768 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $21,222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 441,001 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 235.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 646,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 453,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 81.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 269,221 shares during the last quarter.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.
